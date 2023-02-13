LAWRENCEVILLE - Raymond “Ray” Martin Jr., 76, Lawrenceville, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Aletha “Doogie” Bennett Martin; and niece, Hannah Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 56-1/2 years, Patricia Gourley Martin, Lawrenceville; children, Raymond Edward “Marty” Martin III (Bethany), Hoschton, and Michelle Hope Oliver (John Jr.), Jefferson; grandchildren, Cody (Kari) Martin, Hoschton, Kaitlyn (Josh) Graham, Winder, Hannah (Dustin) Sloan, Auburn, and John H. Oliver III, Jefferson; seven great-grandchildren, Brystal, Landyn, Emersyn, Saydi, Ridge, Bowman and Madalynn; sister, Sandra Faye (Robert) Brown, Stockbridge; brother, Stephen Carl Martin, Stockbridge; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Martin was born on September 29, 1946 in Atlanta. He was a 1966 graduate of Towers High School in Atlanta. He attended DeKalb Technical College. Mr. Martin was retired from the Tucker Post Office as assistant postmaster after 34 years of service.
He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 having served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, and a member of The Dixie Head Hunters Hunting Club.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with the Rev. Lamar Gourley officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, with Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In