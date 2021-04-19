WINDER - Raymond F. Doster, 81, Winder, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
He was born in Barrow County on June 27, 1939 to the late Harland “Buffalo” and Grace Willard Doster. Mr. Doster was a lifelong resident of Barrow County and was preceded by a brother, Hughie H. Doster in 1937. He was a retired electrician at Athens Regional Hospital and was of the Baptist denomination.
Surviving are wife, Lorene Harbin Doster; son, Frankie Doster; and grandchildren, Brooke Doster and Savanna Doster.
Funeral service: Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Joe Watkins officiating. Interment will be at the Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In