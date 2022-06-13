lawson

WINDER - Raymond Lawson, 84, Winder, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.

A native of Canton, he had lived in Lilburn for most of his life. A former Gainesville resident, he was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Wynell Roper Lawson.

Mr. Lawson operated Lawson Floor Covering in Lilburn. He had pioneered sky diving and was the State of Georgia Skydiving Champion in 1964. Mr. Lawson had built his own experimental aircraft in his garage. He was a craftsman and a practical joker. Mr. Lawson was a United States Air Force Veteran.

Surviving are children, Terry Lawson, Covington, Patricia Carr, Clinton, North Carolina, and Sandra Daniel, Athens; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Brawner, Dallas; and brother, Mike Langley, Lilburn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 19-25

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.