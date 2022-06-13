WINDER - Raymond Lawson, 84, Winder, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A native of Canton, he had lived in Lilburn for most of his life. A former Gainesville resident, he was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Wynell Roper Lawson.
Mr. Lawson operated Lawson Floor Covering in Lilburn. He had pioneered sky diving and was the State of Georgia Skydiving Champion in 1964. Mr. Lawson had built his own experimental aircraft in his garage. He was a craftsman and a practical joker. Mr. Lawson was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Surviving are children, Terry Lawson, Covington, Patricia Carr, Clinton, North Carolina, and Sandra Daniel, Athens; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Brawner, Dallas; and brother, Mike Langley, Lilburn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
