JEFFERSON - Raymond Martin Burghoff, 83, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, August 26, 2022.
Mr. Burghoff was born in New York City, a son of the late Raymond Charles Burghoff and the late Marion Shack Burghoff, was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired Lieutenant with the Georgia Department of Corrections.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burghoff is preceded by children, Stephanie Lovell (Parr), James W. Parr and Christopher J. Parr.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Carolyn Herbert Burghoff, Jefferson; children, Raymond Charles Burghoff Fennon, Atlanta, Cathy Sue Herbert (Michael), Virginia, Christopher Burghoff (Rebecca), Florida, and Victor Burghoff, Montana; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 2, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
