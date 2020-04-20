Raymond William Garrett passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 17, 2020.
He is predeceased in death by his parents, Howard Cecil Garrett and Clara Miller Garrett Sears; his wife, Carolyn Hall Garrett; three brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his son, Todd Garrett, Myakka Head, Fla., daughter, Tonya Garrett Crowe (Keith); grandchildren, Clayton Crowe and Carolyn Crowe, Winder; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in White County, Mr. Garrett moved to Decatur in 1956 and graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1958. He was an alumnus of Florida State University and Georgia Tech. Mr. Garrett served as a Specialist in the 20th Infantry, Mechanized Battalion of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Fort Clayton, Panama from 1961-1963. He was a Freemason for almost 60 years and also a member of the Yaarab Shrine in Atlanta.
A cattleman and 38-year resident of Barrow County, Mr. Garrett held only four jobs during his lifetime, spending 45 of those years including up until March 16, 2020 with Caterpillar/Perkins Engines.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
