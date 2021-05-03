wallace

WINDER - Reba Ann Wallace, 79, Winder, entered into Heaven on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Ann loved her late husband, Henry Myron Wallace, and her cats. She loved animals, gardening, flowers and reading. She said she loved life, God and Country, festivals, the Georgia Bulldogs, NASCAR racing, family and friends, and decorating for the holidays.

Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee Greeson and Irene Tanner Greeson; and two brothers, James A. Greeson and Robert L. Greeson.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Claudia Foxworth, Pat O'Bryan, Robert Greeson, Jon Greeson and Susan Greeson Seebeck; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Graveside service: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Donations in memory of Mrs. Wallace may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Barrow County Humane Society.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

