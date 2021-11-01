childs

JEFFERSON - Reba Bowles Childs, 89, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, October 29, 2021.

Mrs. Childs was born in Winder, a daughter of the late Charles Wesley “Pete” Bowles and the late Ollie Estelle Fields Bowles. Mrs. Childs was retired from Jefferson Mills after 44 years and was known in the Jefferson area as an expert biscuit maker having made thousands at various locations after her official retirement. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Childs is preceded by her husband, George Dorris Childs; a son, Johnny Childs; and a grandson, Chris Childs.

Survivors include two daughters, Pat Smith (Randall), Ila, and Estelle Wells (Joe), Jefferson; son, Jack Childs (Elaine), Jefferson; daughter-in-law, Judy Childs, Winder; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Reverends Matt Calvert and Robert Burt officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

