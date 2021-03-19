WINDER - Reba Imogene Faulkner, 73, Winder, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
She was born in Jefferson on October 21, 1947 to the late Emory and Frances Faulkner. For several years she worked in the lunchroom at Holsenbeck Elementary School. Before becoming paralyzed she loved gardening and canning foods. She loved Elvis Presley and her favorite colors were pink and red.
Her family would often take her outside to sit in the sun, she enjoyed that time the most. She was able to watch all her nieces and nephews play and swim. Reba never complained about the life she lived, she always had a smile on her face and thankful for what she had and made sure she lived her life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Ray and Mack Faulkner.
She is survived by brothers, Fred, Roy, Roger, Truman, Joe and Thomas Faulkner; sisters, Joan Kellum, Voncille Vernon and Robbie Masters; and all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
Memorial service: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
