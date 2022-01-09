COMER - Reba Louise Chambers, 84, Comer, died on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Mrs. Chambers was born in Jackson County, was a homemaker and wife of the late L.C. Chambers. She was the daughter of the late L.C. and Ruby Garrett. Mrs. Chambers was also preceded in death by a sibling, Donnie Garrett; brothers-in-law, Mickey Chambers, Tim Scarboro and Lloyd Holloway Sr.; sister-in-law, Daisy Chambers Bailey; niece, Debra Barber; great -great-nephew, Cooper Michael Dean; and a great-great-niece, Finley Grace Dean.
She was of the Holiness faith and a member of Macedonia Holiness Church. She had an infectious smile and was kindhearted to everyone she met. There was no one she didn’t love and she truly loved the Lord.
Survivors include sisters, Mildred Kathleen Holloway and Hazel Chambers, both of Comer; brother, Bobby (Shelby) Garrett, Hull, and Robert (Elizabeth) Garrett, Gainesville; sisters-in-law, Patricia Scarboro, Royston, and Emily Garrett, Nicholson; nieces, Teresa (Jeff) Hilburn, Danielsville, and Tracy (Darrell) Dean, Comer; nephews, Lloyd Jr. (Margaret) Holloway and Mike (Cathy) Holloway, Jefferson, Gary (Debbie) Holloway, Commerce, David (Cindy) Garrett, Ila, Randy (Michele) Garrett, Athens, and Michael Scarboro Rice, Royston; as well as several great-great-nieces and nephews; and beloved great-nephew, Derek “Bucky” Dean.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Holiness Church. Interment will follow at Meadow Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 10, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In