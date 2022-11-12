PENDERGRASS - Reba Nell Stinchcomb Page, 80, Pendergrass, entered rest Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Mrs. Page was born in Winder, the daughter of the late Joe Allen Stinchcomb and the late Alma Gertrude Cooper Stinchcomb. Mrs. Page was retired from Norcross Tag. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Page is preceded by her husband, Reverend Winford Franklin Page; son, Jarrell Page; and step-daughter, Lois Roach.
Survivors include sons, Thomas Page (Renee), Pendergrass, Terry Page (Kay), Commerce, Michael Page (Beth), Watkinsville, Tim Page, Pendergrass, and Kevin Page (Lisa), Commerce; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Mrs. Page’s sons, Terry and Kevin Page, officiating with burial to follow in Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 3250 Athens Highway, Gainesville, Georgia. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Matthew Pope, Jason Higgins, Raymond, Phillip, Jamie, Jacob, Stephen, Lee and Noah Page.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
