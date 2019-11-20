BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA - Reba Odessa Jones Shields, 102, Blountstown, Florida, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home.
Reba was born August 6, 1917 in Winder, to the late Andrew F. Jones and Callie N. (Gurley) Jones. She was baptized at the Galilee Christian Church as a young bride. She was the owner and operator of a beauty salon in Dade County, Florida and in 1968 she and her husband moved to Blountstown, Fla., where she established Reba’s Beauty Salon on Main Street until her retirement. She became a member of the Bristol Christian Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her spare time, she loved to sew and read.
Mrs. Shields is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Shields in 2001; and her brother, Ralph P. Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Helen Gavin and Rita Maupin; her grandchildren, George Gavin, James Maupin, Jr. and his wife Nanci, Nancy Thomas, Elizabeth Kate Maupin and John Shields Maupin; great-grandchildren Elizabeth and John Maupin; her extended family, Patricia Orange and her husband Thomas, Nancy Armistead and her husband Tommy, Cheryl Carol, Mercer Cook and his wife Chris, Kevin Jones, Allen Jones and James Maupin, Sr., all of whom she loved very dearly.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Jefferson, with Minister Bruce Quiggle officiating. Interment will follow in Galilee Christian Church Cemetery, Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 23, 2019, one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
