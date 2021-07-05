Reba Ruth Webb Willingham, 89, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Born in Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Homer Cleaven Webb and Emma Lou Pare Webb. She was retired from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and had previously worked at Goodwill in Newnan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tim; daughter, Rebecca; and sister, Louise.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Hill, Colbert; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held for the family.

