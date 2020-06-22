ATHENS - Reba Williamson Segars, 83, Athens, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was of the Baptist faith and a member of East Side Baptist Church in Winder. Reba was a dedicated homemaker, who centered her life around her husband, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beverett and Annie Mae Wright Williamson; a brother, Winford “Peanut” Williamson; and a sister, Helen Allen Kimbrell.
Reba is survived by her husband of 65 years, Preacher Jack Segars, Athens; two daughters, Karen Miller, Athens, and Jackie Wheat (Andy), Buckhead; a sister, Eloise Franklin (Bill), Winder; four grandchildren, Anna Ross, Heather Parker, Nathan Wheat and KennethJohn Failyer; and five great-grandchildren, Natalie Ross, Caleb Parker, Jackson Parker, Sidney Failyer and Weston Failyer.
Graveside service: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder, with the Revs. Phil Burgess, Stewart Lang and Les Roberts officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity.
