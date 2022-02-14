BETHLEHEM - Rebecca Ann Whitley, 84, Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
She lived most of her life in Barrow County, except for a short time when she worked as a telephone operator in Atlanta. She was retired from Barrow Manufacturing. She was a devoted Christian lady who loved gardening, keeping up with world events, her family and especially her son.
Mrs. Whitley was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Augustus and Pearl Perry Bower; and her husband, William Vaughn Whitley.
She is survived by her son, Glen Whitley; sister, Pat Schermerhorn; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
