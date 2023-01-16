Rebecca Ann Wilbanks, 42, cherished wife, daughter, niece and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Born in Athens, she was the only child of Aubrey William Kitchens Jr. and Kathy Lou Alexander Kitchens. Rebecca was a second-grade teacher with the Jackson County School System for more than a decade and the children she taught held a special place in her heart. She loved her fur babies and would happily care for any animal she could, no matter how big or small.
Survivors,in addition to her parents, include her husband, William Lucas Wilbanks; two aunts, Patty Ward (William) and Shirley Gabriel; and cousins, Trey Ward, Richard Gabriel, Michelle Henneberger, Nicole Minish, Todd Gabriel (Vicki), Jake Gabriel and Johnnie Lynn.
Funeral service: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Ward, Richard Gabriel, Todd Gabriel and Jake Gabriel.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 20, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
