JEFFERSON - Rebecca Antoinette "Toni" Isler Curtis, 74, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, May 20, 2022.
Mrs. Curtis was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a daughter of the late Alberta Kay Isler and her step-father, Joseph Isler. She was a manager of Bacon’s Furniture Store and a member of Southside Church. In addition to her mother and step-father, she is also preceded by a son, Richard Harwell.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Curtis, Jefferson; son, Michael Nicholas (Crystal), Orlando, Florida; brother, Richard Sanford (Ruby), Brownsburg, Indiana; sister, Carolyn Fulcher (Ronnie), Nicholson; and seven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Matt Booher officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 23, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
