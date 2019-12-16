Rebecca " Becky" Ann Hardy, 48, passed away on December 9, 2019.
Becky was born on April 4, 1971 in Gainesville. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Hardy. She was loved and adored by many.
Becky is survived by her mother, Shirley Hardy; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Kay Hardy; nephews, Kyle and Lindsey Hardy and Cole and Hannah Hardy; great-nephew, Hayes Hardy; as well as the extended family.
Becky worked in the trucking industry for 30 years and will be missed by not only her family and friends, but also her co-workers and trucking family. We will miss her love for Jesus, family and her country. Until the day we all get to see her again in heaven, she will remain in our hearts, thought and memories. May peace be with all who knew and loved her. Becky Hardy you will be greatly missed.
