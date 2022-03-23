STARR, SOUTH CAROLINA - Rebecca Lacey Sorrow, 71, Starr, S.C., died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her home.
Dr. Sorrow, the daughter of Allen and Olga Lacey, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 12, 1950. Dr. Sorrow received her PHD in psychology from the University of Georgia and had a private practice in Anderson, S.C.
In addition to her parents, Dr. Sorrow was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Lacey.
She is survived by her sisters, Kris Harper, Ft. Myers, Florida, and Nicky Wilbanks, Commerce; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Doug Griffeth, Bethlehem; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Kelly Lacey, Commerce; two grandsons; seven nieces and nephews; three great-nephews; and one great-niece.
Arrangements are still pending.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.
