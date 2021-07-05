COMER - Reese Grover "Pete" Porterfield, 86, Moores Lane, Comer, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Porterfield was born August 24, 1934 in Danielsville to Richard D. Porterfield and Audie Eberhardt Porterfield. He was a member of Comer United Methodist Church, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jimmy, David, William Noel and Hugh Thomas Porterfield.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Booth Porterfield; son, Mark A. Porterfield, Comer; daughters and son-in-law, Pam Livesay, Colbert, and Reesa and Jeff Roberts, Roxboro, N.C.; siblings, Mike Porterfield, Danielsville, and Mary Lee Esco, Comer; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Comer United Methodist Church with the Revs. Hugh Hendrickson and Randy Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Comer United Methodist Church.
Flowers are optional and memorials can be made in Pete's memory to Comer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Comer, Ga. 30629 or Shannon Masonic Lodge 404, P.O. Box 331, Comer, Ga. 30629.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Reese Grover "Pete" Porterfield.
