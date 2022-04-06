COLBERT - Regina Ann Booth Stuchell, 40, Archer Rd., Colbert, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.
Ms. Stuchell was born April 8, 1981 in Athens to Lloyd Booth and Patricia Ann Free Booth. She was a Madison County High School graduate and was a former Pre-K teacher.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Ann Stuchell; mother, Patricia Ann Free Booth; and brothers, Jimmy Wayne Booth and Terry Ray Booth.
She is survived by sons, Stephen Shawn Stuchell Jr. and Grayson Scott Stuchell, both of Danielsville; her father, Lloyd Booth, Hull; and brother, Ottis Wayne Booth, Hull.
Graveside funeral service: Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ila Community Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 6 to 8P p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Ms. Regina Ann Booth Stuchell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In