COMER - Regina Mathews Franklin, 71, Comer, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
A lifelong resident of the Oglethorpe County area, Regina was born March 31, 1948 to the late Kelly Mathews and Lucy Moon Mathews. Regina or “Nanny” was an excellent cook and baker who kept half of the children in Oglethorpe and Madison counties. She loved suntanning and her hummingbirds, for whom she purchased 100 lbs. of sugar each summer. Even if her family had to go without sweet tea, the hummingbirds were fed! She was the best wife, mother and grandmother, and was adored by her whole family, especially her husband Dennis, an extreme hunter, fisherman and ballplayer who she suffered patiently for 54 years. She will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her nephew, Jason Watson; and great-grandson Baby Crocker.
Along with her husband, Dennis, Regina is survived by her children, Scotty (Angie) Franklin and Tara (Dwayne) Evans; siblings: Rudy (Cecilia) Mathews, Bryan (Deborah) Mathews, Randy (Susan) Mathews, and Brenda (J.C.) Watson; grandchildren, Justin, Kelton, Ethan, Bryce, Shanna and Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Paisley, Lawton and Chap.
Celebration of life: Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Newtown Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
