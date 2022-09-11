BOWMAN - Reginald Coker, 78, Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Coker was born in Comer, on September 29, 1943, son of the late Cephas Coker and the late Willie Blanche Russum Coker. He was a welder having worked with Westinghouse for 42 years and was a United States Army Reserve veteran. Mr. Coker also enjoyed going turtle fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Malinda Parham Coker; daughter, India Coker, Bowman; and brother, Randolph Coker, Comer.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Willard Crider officiating. Interment will follow in the Mill Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In