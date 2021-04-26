JEFFERSON - Reginald Eugene “Gene” Daniels, Jefferson, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 23, 2021.
He was the son of Clyde Daniels and Mildred Anne Connell Frederick, both deceased. Gene was a man of many interests and talents, as evidenced by his numerous career decisions throughout his life, from grocery butcher to professional photographer to running a ranch to his final career as a financial and estate planner. He loved his Lord, his family and his friends, and always sought ways to glorify his Savior by helping others.
He was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher for children and adults and as a member of the finance committee. He was a patriot who loved his country and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his illness, he could often be seen walking the greens of his favorite golf courses, constantly trying to improve his game. He also loved to play bridge, and on many afternoons in the past few years, he was dealing the cards and making his bid. In fact, he taught bridge to many of his friends and neighbors.
Gene was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Frederick; and his brother, William Mack Daniels.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hiers Daniels; two sisters, Patricia Ann Johnson and Lorene Maynor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson First United Methodist Church in Jefferson.
There will not be a visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Special appreciation is expressed to the nurses on the orthopedic wing at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Hospice for their compassionate care of Gene and his family.
