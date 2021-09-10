HOSCHTON - Rembert Lee Hall Jr., 82, Hoschton, entered into rest Monday, September 6, 2021.
Mr. Hall was born in Calhoun, a son of the late Rembert Lee Hall Sr. and the late Ruby Clements Hall. Mr. Hall was a member of the Georgia National Guard and Galilee Christian Church and was retired from Colonial Baking Company.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall is preceded by brothers, Joe Chadwick, Charles Lamar Hall and James Felton Hall; sisters, Betty Lee Hall Walraven and Will Nell Hall Serritt.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Carol Bennett Hall, Hoschton; son, David Lee Hall (Drucilla), Danielsville; three grandchildren, Jessica Lee Hall Rampley (Justin), Megan Marie Hall and Averyanna Faith Hall Calloway (Chandler); two great-grandchildren, Corbin Brian Calloway and Ricky Eugene Rampley; former daughter-in-law, Lori Murray; and one brother, Larry Steven Hall also survives.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Ministers Nick Vipperman and Tom Plank officiating. Burial will follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends at the church. Those attending are asked to wear protective masks and maintain safe social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
