JEFFERSON - Rena Kammann Stowe, 99, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Mrs. Stowe was born in Bremen, Germany, the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Meta Rhode Kammann. Mrs. Stowe was a homemaker and a dedicated, loving wife and mother. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stowe is preceded by her husband Billy Stowe; a daughter, Evelene Reidling; and son-in-law, Terry Beatty.
Survivors include her son, Larry Stowe, Montgomery, Alabama; a daughter, Yvonne Beatty, Jefferson; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Carmel Weed officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chris Beatty, Raymond Beatty, Drew Daughtry, Brady Anglin, Jimmy Stowe and Josh Goodrich.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 26, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
