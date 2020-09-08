WINDER - Rene Robinson Childers, 47, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a courageous and well fought battle with cancer.
Mrs. Childers is best remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was a graduate of North Georgia College and State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Rene served wholeheartedly as a clerk with the Barrow County Probate Court. She was of the Christian faith.
Mrs. Childers is preceded in death by her father, Mr. John Robert Robinson; and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Childers.
Mrs. Childers is survived by her devoted husband, Danny Childers, Winder; sons, John and Josh Childers, both of Winder; mother, Mrs. Barbara Autry Robinson; sister, Julie Robinson; father-in-law, Daniel Childers; sister-in-law, Marsha (Todd) Corbett; and three nieces and nephews, Madison, Mason and Molly Corbett.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor John Head officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are graciously welcomed or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Rene Childers to the Winship Cancer Center of Emory Health Care at 1365 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, Ga. 30322.
Smith Funeral Home is respectfully entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In