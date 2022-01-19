AUBURN - Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Raleigh Conley Godwin, 100, Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Born November 10, 1921 in Colquitt, he was the son of Oscar and Serene Godwin and the widower of the late Julian Madge Godwin, née Hall.
Raleigh has the unique distinction of having served his country through three wars: WWII (European Theatre), Korea and Vietnam.
In addition to serving his country in the Army Air Corps and Air Force he enjoyed many careers. While he had an interesting and exciting life, most that know him in this area know him simply as ‘Grandpa’. Someone to share a smile and a laugh, who was always happy to see you. We will miss him dearly.
Raleigh is preceded in death by his daughter, Myrtle LaNora Combs.
He is survived by his son-in-law, Edward Emerson Combs; four grandchildren, Edward Raleigh Combs, Amy LaNora Xydias (Ted Albert Xydias), Christopher Daniel Combs (Roxanne Leigh Combs) and Katryn Tara Combs; great-grandchildren, Roman Alexander Xydias (Jessica Erin Xydias), Ashton LaNora Burton (Jeremy Craig Burton), Alexandra Julian Combs and Evan Daniel Combs; and his great-great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Julian, Bradley and Willow.
Funeral service: Friday, January 21, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Father Gilbert Exumè of St. Matthew's in Winder officiating. Interment will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 21, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Grandpa’s life.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In