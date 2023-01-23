adams

Retha Hardigree Adams, 85, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

She was born on February 24, 1937 and was a native of Barrow County. Retha worked for Carwood Manufacturing in Winder until she retired. She was a homemaker all her life and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janie Johnson; and son, John Hardigree Jr.

She is survived by her children, including five sons, Edward Hardigree, Royce Hardigree, David Hardigree, James Hardigree and Richard Hardigree; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with interment in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Monday, January 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Week of January 22-28

