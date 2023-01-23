GRACEVILLE, FLORIDA - Retha Hardigree Adams, 86, Graceville, Florida, formerly of Winder, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her first husband, John W, Hardigree; daughter, Janice Johnson; son, Larry Hardigree; and a number of brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Adams was a retired seamstress and was a longtime member of Cornerstone Christian Church of Statham.
Surviving are husband, Clint Adams, Sr., Graceville, Florida; children, Edward Hardigree, Texas, Royce Hardigree, Bethlehem, David Hardigree, Covington, James Hardigree, Statham, Richard Hardigree, Monroe, Johnny Hardigree, Hawaii, Cindy Beasley and George Adams, both of Panama City, Florida, Clint Adams Jr., Lawrenceville, Mary Prescott, Graceville, Florida, Alan Adams, Vero Beach, Florida, and Tracy Salcedo, Evergreen, Colorado; two sisters, Martha Jean Davis, Bogart, and Mattie Brown, Conyers; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 23, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In