ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA - Retired CW2 Jerral Benjiman "Ben" Westmoreland, 90, Enterprise, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at home with his wife by his side.
Ben was born in Commerce and joined the Air Force right after high school. After serving 14 years in the Air Force, he transferred to the Army for six years where he attended the Rotor Wing Aviator Course. He flew many fixed wing and rotor wing aircraft. After 20 years of military service, he retired. His many duty stations included Fort Rucker, Alaska, Korea and Vietnam. After retirement, Ben spent another 21 years as a fixed wing instructor pilot at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He received many awards and served in the 161st Aviation Company in Vietnam. He had a love for flying, El Caminos, and riding his Harleys. He had his own 90th birthday drive by parade in June.
Ben was a loving husband, father, grandfather and hero. He had many friends in Enterprise. He was a best friend and hero to his grandsons and they loved him deeply and learned so much from him. He will be greatly missed.
Ben was preceded in death by his six brothers and four sisters from Commerce; sons, Steven "Kent" Westmoreland and Charles "Chuck" Westmoreland; and his two special rat terriers, Spanky and Buster that were a part of his life for 17 years.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 33 years, Caroline Stokes Westmoreland, Enterprise, Ala.; children, Sandy Sorrells, Lance (Lori) White and Jody (Ron) Toothman; and grandchildren, Kendall Hillis, Benji Sorrells and Racheal Westmoreland; his special rat terrier, Patches; his kitten he bottle fed from birth, Smokey; many neices and nephews to include, Mike Carlan and Doug Westmoreland; special friends, Sam Boswell, Ray Lyles, Willie and Inge Stallworth, Dennis Faulk and Tim, Bart and Ted Ward; and many more friends.
A special thank you to Dr. William Gammil, Kindred Care Hospice (Cathy and sweet nurse Megan).
Memorialization willl be by cremation with a private memorial service announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Autism Society of Alabama or any Autism Organization of your choice in honor of Ben's special relationship with his grandson, Benji
Sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
