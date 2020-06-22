GAINESVILLE - Retired MSGT William Michael "Bill" Kokaly, 63, Gainesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial service: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Inurnment will follow at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Park in Winder, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bill was born February 8, 1957 in Joliet, Illinois. He is the son of the late Joseph Kokaly and Dolores Catherine (Swinke) Kokaly. He was also preceded in death by his son, Shane Kokaly.
He retired from the United States Air Force after serving honorably for 20 years. He was the longest serving staff member on Congressman Doug Collins congressional staff, working as a senior field representative in his Georgia field office. While working with Congressman Collins one of Bill’s favorite responsibilities was working with young men and women to mentor and guide them through the process of applying and seeking nomination to one of the four military service academies. Bill not only gave them individual coaching and attention but also kept up with them during their time at the academies and after they were commissioned. He was a force on the campaign trail and will always be remembered by his colleagues for his humor, tenacity, work ethic and fierce loyality. He will also be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Gail (Bentley) Kokaly; daughter, Valerie Kokaly; son, Phillip (Brandi) Kokaly; grandchildren, Donivan (Felicia) Kokaly, Jordan Kokaly, Carson Kokaly and Kendall Kokaly; great-granddaughter, Sophia Kokaly. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Lakewood Baptist Church Choir, 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30501; or Homestead HOPE Foundation, 10888 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr., is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
