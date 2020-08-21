HOMER - Reuben Dalton, 85, Homer, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 following an extended illness.
Born in Banks County on January 23, 1935, he was a son of the late Odis and Mary Payne Dalton. Reuben was a United States Navy veteran, having honorably served his country on the USS Shangri La. He cared for everyone and would help anyone he could anytime. Reuben farmed for many years and was an avid hunter. He was a member of Line Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Broome Dalton; brothers, Vance Dalton, Bradford Dalton, Nelson Dalton and Ralph Dalton; sister, Edith Wade, brother-in-law, Marvin Broome; sisters-in-law, Bernice Dailey and Judy Broome.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Ann Dalton, Homer, and Teresa Dalton Jones, Alto; son, Jonathan Odis "JD" Dalton, Homer; sister, Eleanor English, Homer; sister-in-law, Bobbie Dalton, Alto; grandchildren, Levi Jones, Brady Jones, Cheyanne Dalton, Montana Dalton and Dakota Dalton; sisters-in-law, Bessie Brown, Mt. Airy, and Linda Broome, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Jack Broome, Mt. Airy; special friends, Lynne Hill, Maysville, and Poncho Diaz, Homer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Line Baptist Church in Alto with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors provided by the Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, Habersham County American Legion Post #84 and the Rabun County D.A.V. Chapter #15.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that all donations be made in memory of Reuben to Hillside Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 305, Clarkesville, Ga. 30523 to help with final expenses.
An online guest registry is available for the Dalton family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Ga., 706-754-6256.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In