JEFFERSON - Rev. Bill E. Carpenter, 86, Jefferson, entered the presence of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Rev. Carpenter was a bi-vocational minister serving churches in Northeast Georgia for over a half-century and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church at Statham.
He was born in Oakwood, to the late Lorena Boling Carpenter and Roy Lee Carpenter and was “born again” in 1945 at Oakwood Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bobbie Carpenter Foster; his brother, Fred Dennis Carpenter; and brother-in-law, Eugene B. Dalton.
He began singing gospel music early in life with his two sisters, Betty and Bobbie, and his brother, Dennis, at churches and “all-night singings” in the Southeast. He met his future wife Martha Ash in 1956 while singing at a church during his college days.
He was an honor graduate of North Georgia College where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant upon graduation. He served as a graduate assistant in the Department of Business Administration at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina, while he worked on a second degree. He also was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree by Florida Bible College.
After college, he managed a radio station in Washington, was married August 20, 1961, was ordained as a Baptist minister in September of 1961; and was called back into service in October 1961 during the Berlin Crisis to serve as a 1st Lieutenant in the Signal Corps at Fort Meade, Maryland.
After his final military service, he was selected in September 1962 to serve in the member and public relations department at Jackson EMC as an editor assuming duties of publications, advertising and member service programs and was later promoted to manager of member services. He also served as acting general manager during 1969.
While employed at Jackson EMC, in 1963, he became pastor of his first church, Tate's Creek Baptist Church near Toccoa. During his long ministry, he also served as pastor of five other Baptist churches: Crooked Creek in South Jackson County; Chattahoochee, Flowery Branch; Blacks Creek, Commerce; Central Baptist, Athens and Enon at Alto. During his ministry, he was privileged to mentor a large number of young people who were preparing for ministry and Christian service.
In March 1970, he was selected to serve on the board of directors of Jackson EMC and served until his retirement in May 2022. As a director he served in the office as secretary-treasurer, vice chairman and chairman. His combined service as an employee and director at Jackson EMC reached a total of 60 years. He also served on the board of directors of Georgia Electric Membership Cooperation and was on the advisory board of Oglethorpe Power Cooperation.
In 1971, he co-founded Neighborhood Gospel Missions, Inc. now headquartered near Lexington and served as president for 32 years.
In 1983, he established Gateway Monument Co., Inc. and was a member of the Elberton Granite Association and a Georgia marble dealer.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Martha Ash Carpenter; sister, Betty C. Dalton; brother-in-law, John C. Foster Sr.; sister-in-law, Mildred Carpenter; and a number of cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 6, 2023, from 11:25 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Highway 82, Statham. A service to honor his life will follow at 2 p.m.in the church sanctuary. A committal service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2030 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neighborhood Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 587, Lexington, Ga. 30648.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In