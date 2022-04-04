The Rev. Bob Younts was born in High Point, North Carolina to Paul Lindsay Younts and to Elise Mae Palmer on February 18, 1931. He passed away at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He graduated from high school in 1949 and then earned a BA in Sociology from Duke University in 1953. In 1956 he graduated from the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and then began The Wesley Foundation in Winston Salem, North Carolina. In 1962 he became director of the Wesley Foundation at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. In 1965 he joined the Northern Illinois conference (Rock River) as pastor of Wellington Park United Methodist Church in Chicago. During his time in this conference he served as local pastor for the following congregations - Mount Carroll, Lake Villa, Freeport and Park Forest. Also he earned a Masters of Theology from Chicago Seminary.
In 1979 he and Carolyn along with others began the Western Northern Illinois Theological Study Group. After 29 years in the Northern Illinois Conference he moved back to the South to lead the Christian Council of Metropolitan Atlanta for three years.
His other work has included the Joint Methodist and Jewish Anti-Defamation League Committee on Christian Unity and Inter-religious Concerns and the 1960s civil rights protest.
Also his wife, Carolyn P. Younts is a retired Methodist minister. In 2005 they also began along with others the North Georgia Theological Study Group and taught classes at Winder United Methodist Church.
Later he published the book, Up To My Hips In Alligators And I Can’t Find The Drain Plug!: The Story of the Founding of The Wesley Foundation In Winston-Salem, North Carolina 1956-1962 . 2014.
Along his journey, he founded and served as the first Scoutmaster of Troop 184 in Lake Villa, Illinois, was a Rotarian, and a member of Kiwanis. In later years, he enjoyed woodworking, physical exercise and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Pentecost Younts, Winder; his sons, George, Charleston, S.C., and John Younts, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Funeral service: Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at Pentecost United Methodist Church in Winder.
For a more extensive obituary please visit www. carterfhwinder.com. Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
