ATHENS - Rev. Earl Ronald “Ronnie” Healan, 82, Athens, went to be with his Lord on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Troy and Doris Healan and was preceded in death by his brother, David Healan; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roscoe and Beatrice Pearson, who treated him as a son.
Ronnie served the Lord faithfully as the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Statham for over 47 years. During his tenure as pastor, the Lord blessed the faithfulness of those who prayed along with him and the church grew as people were saved and joined the fellowship of believers. Ronnie loved his church family; they truly were his dear brothers and sisters in Christ. With the length of his ministry at Calvary he watched children grow up and become faithful leaders in the church which gave him great joy. His passion was leading others to Christ so that they too would know the joy of salvation and spend eternity in Heaven.
Music was always a big part of his life. Over the years, family gatherings of his aunts and uncles almost always included storytelling and hymns being sung together around the piano. Gospel music could be heard throughout his home and he enjoyed the monthly singing services which became one of the ministries of Calvary.
Ronnie served in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller. He worked in the auto parts business for many years and, along with his wife Phyllis, opened and operated E.R. Healan Auto Parts.
His love of animals was evident to those who knew him best. Over the years, he rescued many dogs and cats, giving them their forever home. He would feed and love anything that showed up at their home and care for them as if they were human.
Ronnie was a people person who never met a stranger and truly cared about those around him. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed joking with others. He took the time to call and check on his friends just to let them know they were in his thoughts.
His family was most precious to him. He and Phyllis, his wife of over 64 years, spent most of their time together, whether it be at church, work, home, camping or just taking leisurely day trips to enjoy being together; as marriage is described in the Bible, the two of them truly became as one. Together, they raised a son and daughter who both feel as though God richly blessed them with wonderful, loving parents. He was a fine man who honored his family in every way. One of his favorite scripture passages was Revelation 21:2-5, which describes the eternal home in Heaven for those who accept Christ. He would want each of you reading this to join him there.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Pearson Healan; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Julie Healan, Painesville, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Jimmy Minish, Commerce; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Dianne Healan; grandson, Joshua (Sarah) Healan, Painesville, Ohio; his beloved pets.
There will be a viewing at Lord and Stephens West on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 between 1 and 6 p.m. The family will not be present for the viewing due to the pandemic. Those wishing to come to the viewing are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
There will be a private family service and burial. The private service will be livestreamed from Calvary Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Donations in memory of Mr. Healan may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O.Box 1295, Statham, Ga. 30666.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
