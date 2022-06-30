ATHENS - Rev. Griffeth Talmadge “Griff” Carithers, 81, Athens, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.

The Rev. Carithers was born in Nicholson to the late B.T. and Sallie Mae Wood Carithers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and a retired minister.

The Rev. Carithers is survived by his wife, Alice Virginia Fitzpatrick Carithers, Athens; sons, Jeff Carithers, Nicholson, and Mike Carithers, Commerce; daughter, Melissa Brock, Nicholson; sisters, Sue Ellen Summerville, Sandy Springs, Miss., and Barbara Mace, Athens; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Friday, July 1, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Commerce with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment will follow in the Howington Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, July 1, 2022 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

