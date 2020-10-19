COMER - Rev. Henry David Shelton, 87, Comer, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Born May 31, 1933 in Madison County to the late James Leonard Shelton and Lena Bell Sanders Shelton, Henry was one of 11 children.
Henry married his wife, Geneva Mae Wynn Shelton, on July 14, 1949. They had four children and were married 61 years before her death in 2010. After his marriage, Henry stayed home in Madison County and worked on a farm. He then moved to Atlanta where he worked at a gas station before moving back home.
He took a job at A&A Bakery. In 1955, he took a job at Poss BBQ. He worked there from 1955 to 1972 before moving back to Comer, where he lived his remaining years. During that time, he worked for Hudson’s Meat Packing and was Comer Chief of Police from 1976-1977. Henry worked maintenance at St. Mary’s and Athens Regional hospitals before opening his own business, Henry’s Minor Repair Service, which he ran until his retirement.
On October 23, 1966, Henry accepted the Lord as his Savior, and the Lord called him to be an evangelist. Henry helped build Comer Full Gospel Church and served as pastor at that church until 2017.
The best job he ever had was probably being his daughter’s assistant manager at her car lot, Auto’s Unlimited in Colbert. Even into his 80s, Henry would beat Serena to the shop so that he could open the gate and be there to help her. He also enjoyed Walmart runs and lunch at Captain D’s.
Some of Henry’s other passions were his huge garden, which he kept up until a couple of years before his death. He loved to ride his Harley and was a self-taught guitar player. But most of all, he loved his family. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant the world to him, and he will be missed.
Along with his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva; nine of his siblings, Ada Collins, James Shelton, Lorine Porterfield, Anne Moss, Bessie Bullock, Lessie Burrows, Lucille Pruitt, Bill Shelton and John Henry Shelton; two daughters-in-law, Mary Shelton and Lynn Shelton; and granddaughter, Melinda Locklear.
Henry is survived by his children, David Shelton, Steve Shelton, Serena (Lamar) Jordan and Eric (Betty) Shelton; his grandchildren, Wendy Prather, Kristy Adcock, Sonny Shelton and Chris Baugh; 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert (Margaret) Shelton.
Funeral service: Friday, October 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel with the Revs. Eric Shelton and Josh Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to especially thank Donna Busbee, his very close friend and companion, and the staff at St. Mary’s Hospice.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In