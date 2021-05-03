MCDONOUGH - Reverend James Bascom Skelton, 90, McDonough, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Rev. Skelton was born in Jackson County, a son to the late Leonard and Maude Cheek Skelton. Rev. Skelton has served as the minister of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hoschton, Center Union Baptist Church in Braselton and started Revival Baptist Church in Hoschton, and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Rev. Skelton was also a veteran, serving in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, Rev. Skelton was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Annette Tate Skelton; son, David Bascom Skelton; one brother; and three sisters.
Rev. Skelton is survived by his wife, Nancy Joyce Fox Skelton, McDonough; daughter, Sue Ann Brooks and her husband Steve, Portland, Ore.; son, Rev. Tim Skelton and his wife Katrina, Dothan, Ala.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Tim Skelton and Daniel Shane Skelton officiating. The burial will follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 3, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Freedom Baptist Church Mission Fund, 838 South Antioch Road, McDonough, Georgia 30253.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
