DANIELSVILLE - Rev. James Lewis Meadows, 83, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Born on July 22, 1937, he was the son of the late Eulas Meadows and Mary Hudgens Meadows.
James was the pastor at Salem PFB Holiness Church, previously pastoring at Galilee PFB Holiness and Savannah PFB Holiness. He was the state moderator in South Carolina and state moderator for Georgia for several years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Eulas Meadows Jr., Gene Meadows, Ollie Joe Meadows, Tom Meadows and George Meadows; sister, Drucilla Baird; daughter, Hazel Ann Meadows; and granddaughter, Melissa Gurley.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley B. Meadows, Danielsville; son, Johnny Mack Meadows, Lexington; daughter, Jane Darlene Pilgrim, Newry, S.C.; brothers, Carl (Ginny) Meadows, Comer, Kenneth (Wanda) Meadows, Danielsville, and Wayne Meadows ,Elizabethtown, N.C.; sister, Sis. Eula Mae Stone, McColl, S.C.; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel with the Revs. Glenn Vollrath, Ralph Ashley and Stevie Coomes officiating.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
