HOMER - Rev. Jerry Morris Stowe, 73, Homer, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born November 23, 1947 in Toccoa, he was the son of the late Rev. J. W. and Mozelle Looney Stowe. Jerry graduated in 1965 from Stephens County High School, attended Truett-McConnell College, Belmont University, and then graduated from Piedmont College with an Early Childhood Education Degree. He received his Media Specialist Degree from the University of Georgia. Jerry was an educator in the Banks County School System for 29 years, as a 2nd grade teacher and Media Specialist. He served as Pastor, Associate Pastor, Interim Pastor and Senior Adult Pastor for numerous churches in Stephens, Banks, Franklin, Hart and Habersham counties. Jerry was ordained as a Baptist Minister on December 17, 1968.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Stowe Moore; brother-in-law, Rev. Walter Gilbert; sister-in-law, Susan Stowe; and his father-in-law, George W. Osborn.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Erlene Osborn Stowe, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Elizabeth Stowe, Huntsville, Ala.; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Andy Duke, Windsor, Colo.; grandchildren, Presley and Grayson Stowe, Kyndall White, Scott White, Layne Stowe and Ethan and Chloe Duke; mother-in-law, Juanita Crocker Osborn, Homer; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Tommy and Marsha Stowe, Mt. Airy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jannie Gilbert, Stone Mountain, Linda and Larry Haley, Hartwell, and Judy and Dennis Thomason, Eastanollee; brother-in-law, Garry Moore, Toccoa; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Revs. Andy Childs and Fred Lodge officiating. Burial will follow at Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Doug Haley, Kevin Gilbert, Ricky Brown, Travis Thomason, Patrick Stowe, David Rider, James Thomason and Dwayne Osborn.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 28, 2020 from 2- 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Windsor, Windsor, Colo. c/o Rev. Jerry Stowe Memorial, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 49 Rose Lane, Toccoa, GA 30577. (ebenezerbaptist.com)
Please keep the Stowe family in your thoughts and prayers
