Rev. Johnny M. Tucker Sr., 87, husband of Annie Sue McCannon Tucker, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Born in Oglethorpe County, he was the son of the late Lonnie Mell Tucker and Susie Casey Tucker. Johnny retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a Federal Meat Inspector. His true passion was being a Southern Baptist Minister having served at several area churches in Madison, Oglethorpe, Jackson and Wilkes Counties.
Survivors include his four children, Sue Anne (Hank) Sturm, Johnny M. “Jay” (Donna) Tucker Jr., Lynne Burroughs and Anita (Tyrone) Henson; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Graveside service: Friday, May 15, 2020 at Collier Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rudy Camp officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, Ga. 3026.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In