WINDER - Rev. Lawrence Milton Crane, 91, Winder, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Rev. Crane was of the Methodist faith and retired as a United Methodist minister. He proudly served several churches in the North Georgia Conference. Rev. Crane was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Rev. Crane will be lovingly remembered by his family as an avid story teller and as a person who loved a good laugh.
Rev. Crane is preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Crane; parents, Rufus Crane and Elizabeth Mason Crane; and grandchild, Audrey Thompson.
Rev. Crane is survived by his step-son, Randy (Janet) Mooney. Winder; step-daughters, Janice M. (Lou) Gamble, Germantown, Tenn., Gail M. Webb, Concord, Va., and Susan M. (Mickey) Thompson, Winder; three cousins, Edward and Cecil Breedlove and Bernie B. Howington; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside service will be held at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder with Pastor Todd McCain officiating.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Rev. Crane to the Winder First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to recognize and thank the staffs at Mulberry Grove Assisted Living, Park Place Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Abbey Hospice for their quality and compassionate care for Lawrence over the past years and months.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
