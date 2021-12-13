HOMER - Rev. Luke Parson, 80, Homer, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Born on January 14, 1941 in Banks County, the Rev. Parson was the son of the late Huel and Gladys Spivey Parson. He along with his wife Verlon began their ministry as traveling evangelist and church planters on the West Coast as part of the Ambassadors of Christ program. He came back home and served as an area overseer for the Church of God. He was pastor of Valley Brook Church of God, Demorest Church of God, Baldwin Church of God, and Habersham Assembly of God. He retired after 45 years of ministry and was made a Bishop with the Church of God.
Survivors include his spouse, Verlon Dela Barrett Parson, of the home; sons, Stephen (Heather) Parson and Phillip (Angie) Parson; daughter, Joy Parson; brother, Billy Parson; sister, Carleen Welburn; grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Jared, Alivia and Lillee Parson.
Funeral service: Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 438 West Main St., Dahlonega, Ga. 30533.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request live plants instead of flowers.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In