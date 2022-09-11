BETHLEHEM - Rev. Reginald Wayne “Reggie” McDaniel, 47, Harbin’s community, Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Reggie was born December 19, 1974, in Athens, and had resided here for all his life. He was a 1994 graduate of Central Gwinnett High School and was a member of Alcova Baptist Church. Reggie had served as a volunteer at Emory Eastside Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow and Medical Plaza One. He also served as a guest speaker at several churches.
Surviving are parents, Buddy and Betty Cain McDaniel; and several cousins.
Funeral service: Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Joel Shadburn officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
