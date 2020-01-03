COMMERCE - Reva Blanche Cheek Crane Waddell, 99, Commerce passed away January 2, 2020 at Hill Haven Nursing Home.
She was born on August 7, 1920 to Burgess Frank Cheek and Lydia Ann Burrell Cheek of Banks County. She was the widow of Cecil Crane (father of their children) and Willie Lee Waddell. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Taylor; granddaughter, Ashley Rebecca Taylor; sons-in-law, David Cook and Bobby Jones; siblings, Frank Cheek, Georgia Ensley, Lillie Underwood, Mae Ledford and Jimmy Cheek.
Mrs. Waddell, also known as Mamaw to her family, moved to Decatur in the 60s and lived there 47 years before moving back to Commerce in 2012. She worked at Columbia High School up until she was 80 years old.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Cook and Geneva Crane, both of Commerce, and Patricia Jones, Jefferson; son, Cecil Eugene Crane, Fallon, Nevada; son-in-law, Dennis Taylor, Bethlehem; 14 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Clinton officiating with the interment following at Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In