Reverend Billy James Fowler, 79, was born in Jackson County on July 2, 1941, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 7, 2021 after a brief illness.
Reverend Fowler was a United States Army veteran and retired from the Athens Housing Authority and Madison County Board of Education. Reverend Fowler also retired, after 45 years of service, from Faith Pentecostal Church, where he led many souls to Christ. He was a two-time survivor of cancer, an avid golfer and fisherman and will be forever remembered for his infectious laugh and corny jokes.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Fowler; mother, Sarah Jackson Fowler; sons-in-law, John Andre Benoit Jr. and Christopher Whynn Austin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Davison Fowler; daughters, Kim Haynes, Hull, and Karla Benoit, Crawford; grandchildren, Jordan Whiddon (Hillary), Rebecca Wilder (Kale), Elizabeth Morris (Ethan), Holley Haynes (Blake), and Faith Whiddon; great-grandchildren, Arlowen Whiddon, Wyatt Whiddon, Payton Shelton, Lilly Kate Whiddon, Addison Shelton, Winter Whiddon and Jaymes Morris.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Faith Pentecostal Church with the Reverends Christopher Reeves, Dewain French, David Hodge and Jerry Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be men from Faith Pentecostal Church and junior pallbearers will be Wyatt Whiddon and Payton Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Double Ups Golf Club.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Faith Pentecostal Church.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In