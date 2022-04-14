PENDERGRASS - Reverend Elmer Maddox, 88, Pendergrass, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Elmer was a lifetime resident of Jackson County. He was born in Pendergrass to his late parents, the Rev. L.C. Maddox and Ellie Mae (Irvin) Maddox on July 12, 1933. He graduated from Braselton High School in 1952. He was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Throughout his life, Elmer was a dedicated and hard worker with many talents. He retired in 1995 after 35 years with BOC Gases. He was a lifelong farmer, a truck driver, a craftsman, and later a Christmas tree grower. He loved the land, the outdoors and working with his hands while maintaining his farm life.
Aside from these talents, Elmer’s greatest passion in life was serving his Lord as a minister and spreading the gospel. Before becoming a preacher, he was saved at age 17 on August 2, 1950. He began preaching in 1966 and was ordained at Pond Fork Baptist Church in Talmo in 1971. He pastored for a combined 33 years at Emmaus Baptist Church in Gillsville, Welcome Home Baptist Church of Gainesville and Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Gillsville. He also preached at hundreds of revivals throughout Northeast Georgia. Elmer studied the Bible and prayed with much diligence so that he could be knowledgeable and share with the congregations what the Lord had shown him. He was faithful and steadfast in his beliefs. Elmer has fought a good fight; he has finished his course; and he has kept the faith.
In addition to his parents, Elmer is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Goss and Myrtle (Argo) Dudley.
Elmer will truly be missed by his faithful and loving wife of 66 years, Betty (Dudley) Maddox; his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Maddox) and Billy Ledford, Gainesville; his grandson, Luke Ledford; his twin sister, Thelma (Maddox) Swancey; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and other loving relatives and friends. He will live in our hearts forever!
Funeral service: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home – Main in Gainesville with grandson, Luke Ledford and the Rev. Steve Lewallen officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Fork Baptist Church in Braselton with the Rev. Shannon Wingo officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 15, 2022 from 6 until 9 p.m. and on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a tree may be planted in Elmer’s memory or make a donation to Gideon’s International.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences towww.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
