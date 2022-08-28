KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN - Reverend Gregory K. Silvey, 64, Kalamazoo, Michigan, entered rest Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Reverend Silvey was born in Athens, a son of the late Robert L. Silvey and Joyce Pledger Silvey.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Abby Coker Silvey, Michigan; children, James and Erin Silvey, Amanda and John Williams, Timothy Silvey, Abigail Silvey and Noah Silvey; six grandchildren, Claire Williams, Alyssa Williams, Avery Williams, Cade Silvey, Harper Silvey and Alivia Mae Harrison; and sister, Karen and Paul Guy.

Funeral service: Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Redstone Methodist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 28-September 3

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.