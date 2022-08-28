KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN - Reverend Gregory K. Silvey, 64, Kalamazoo, Michigan, entered rest Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Reverend Silvey was born in Athens, a son of the late Robert L. Silvey and Joyce Pledger Silvey.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Abby Coker Silvey, Michigan; children, James and Erin Silvey, Amanda and John Williams, Timothy Silvey, Abigail Silvey and Noah Silvey; six grandchildren, Claire Williams, Alyssa Williams, Avery Williams, Cade Silvey, Harper Silvey and Alivia Mae Harrison; and sister, Karen and Paul Guy.
Funeral service: Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Redstone Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
