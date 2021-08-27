JEFFERSON - Reverend Julius Mack, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
The Reverend Mack was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Jesse Mack McCluskey and the late Virginia Lee Jackson Mack. Reverend Mack had been the pastor of Bush River Baptist Church for 29 years, worked for Mainstreet Newspapers for 50 years and was currently the printing shop foreman.
Survivors include his wife, Laverne Wilson Mack, Jefferson; two sons, Theron Brown and his wife Erica, Jefferson, and Corey Mack and his wife Chiquita, Jefferson; daughter, Julia Teasley and her husband Anthony, Jefferson; four brothers, Bennie Mack and his wife Hazel, Jefferson, Jackie McCluskey and his wife Gloria,, Jefferson, Willie Howard McCluskey and his wife Jackie, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Wallace McCluskey and his wife Sue; Hoschton; and 13 grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, August 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with the Reverends Terrell Shields, Tommy Sewell, Steve Jackson, Fred Wilson, Frank Roebuck and Mitchell Appleby officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ava Duckett officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, those attending visitation and funeral services will be required to wear a mask.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
