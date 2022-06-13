FLOWERY BRANCH - Reverend Ronald Hewatt Sr., 95, Flowery Branch, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Rev. Hewatt served in the United States Air Force and Army during World War II and the Korean War. He was a devoted Christian serving over 75 years in the ministry.
Rev. Hewatt is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Sauls Hewatt; parents, Henry Hewatt and Frances Robinson Hewatt; siblings, Henry Grady Hewatt Jr., Betty Lou Kilpatrick and John D. Hewatt.
Rev. Hewatt is survived by his children, Sherry (Stephen) Walden, Flowery Branch, Ronnie (Karen) Hewatt Jr., Rebecca, Phil (Debbie) Hewatt, Winder, Davy (Tammy) Brown, Winder, and Dana Brown, Winder; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael E. Taylor officiating. Interment will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Rev. Hewatt welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to the Walden Cove Personal Care Home, 1442 Johnson Mill Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
